The Tata Group has lost its place among the world’s top 100 brands, according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 report. The salt-to-software conglomerate fell 21 places to 103 from the 82nd spot in the 2016 list. Its brand value fell to $13.11 billion (around Rs 88,105.75 crore) from $13.68 billion (approximately Rs 91,936.44 crore). The group’s downgrade is believed to be a fallout of the row between Tata Sons and its former chairperson Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted from the post last year.

Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro are the other Indian companies on the list. While Airtel climbed to 190 in 2017 from 242 in 2016, Infosys rose to the 251st position from 301 last year. LIC also improved its ranking by 61 places, climbing to 222 from 283 in 2016. However, SBI and L&T dropped to 294 from 244 and 498 from 479, respectively.

Globally, Google took over from Apple as the world’s most valuable brand, with its worth rising 24% to $109.4 billion (around Rs 7.35 lakh crore). Apple’s value declined sharply to $107.1 billion (some Rs 7.19 lakh crore) from $145.9 billion (approximately Rs 9.80 lakh crore). Amazon retained is third place on the rankings from last year, with US telecom giant AT&T and Microsoft rounding out the top five places on the list.

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh said Apple had “struggled to maintain its technological advantage, with new iterations of the iPhone delivering diminishing returns”. The business valuation consultancy evaluates brands on the basis of their power and strength by analysing factors such as their marketing investment, familiarity, customer loyalty and corporate reputation. The overall brand strength is then used to determine how much of its revenue comes from the brand alone, after which the top 500 scores are published in the report.