The Delhi Police has arrested two people for raping and trafficking a 15-year-old who boarded the wrong train from Chhattisgarh while travelling to visit her relatives in October 2016. Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baniya said Mohammad Afroz and Pappu Yadav were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan and Faridabad, adding that officers were searching for the couple who first kidnapped and assaulted her, The Indian Express reported.

The girl told officers that she reached New Delhi Railway Station and met a man, Armaan, who took her to Sarai Kale Khan and raped her with the help of his wife, Hasheena. The couple then sold her to Yadav for Rs 70,000 so that he could marry her. A senior police officer said Yadav kept her in Faridabad for two months, where he “physically and mentally tortured her”, Hindustan Times reported.

“She somehow left his house and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station where Hasheena met her and gave her a spiked drink,” the officer said. Hasheena then handed the 15-year-old over to Afroz, who raped her while she was semi-conscious. However, the girl later managed to escape and was rescued after a passerby called police. The Delhi Police has registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act, 2012. “Teams have been constituted to arrest the couple, who are on the run,” Baniya said.