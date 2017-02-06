The big news: Sasikala will be the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The Centre said 90% of the clean-up work for the Chennai oil spill is complete, and Akhilesh Yadav came up with his own expansion of 'Scam'.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam resigns to make way for CM Sasikala: This follows a meeting of the AIADMK.
- Over 90% of clean-up work completed after oil spill in Chennai, says Centre: The Indian Oil Corporation has begun to treat the sludge collected from the beaches affected by the ecological disaster.
- ‘Save our Country from Amit Shah and Modi’, Akhilesh Yadav reacts to PM’s ‘Scam’ remark: The BSP said it was ironic for the prime minister to make the comment as he and his colleagues were involved in rackets themselves.
- Tata Group loses spot among top 100 global brands after Cyrus Mistry row: Google took over from Apple as the world’s most valuable brand, while Amazon retained its third position on the Brand Finance Global 500 list.
- Two arrested for raping and trafficking minor who boarded wrong train in New Delhi, two others on the run: The 15-year-old girl was sold to one a man, Pappu Yadav, who kept her in Faridabad and tortured her for two months.
- US immigration ban suspended after court ruling against Donald Trump’s executive order: A spokesperson for the State Department said they had ‘reversed the provisional revocation of visas’.
- Ola, Uber get 15 more days to withdraw ride-sharing services in Karnataka: During this period, the taxi aggregators can continue to offer these services, but they are expected to remove the car-pooling feature from their software.
- Protesting groups in Nagaland threaten to intensify strike till chief minister resigns: They have also demanded the suspension of Dimapur’s police commissioner and the dismissal of the officers who shot two youths in the town.
- After Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest, JuD rebrands itself as Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir: Under the new name, Jamaat-ud-Dawa will continue to organise events for Sunday, February 5, which is observed as ‘Kashmir Day’ in the country.
- Inspired by US immigration ban, Trump Sena seeks protection for Hindus in western Uttar Pradesh: The youth outfit, which has endorsed the BJP, said it would ‘end atrocities being committed on Hindus’ in the state.