A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam resigns to make way for CM Sasikala: This follows a meeting of the AIADMK. Over 90% of clean-up work completed after oil spill in Chennai, says Centre: The Indian Oil Corporation has begun to treat the sludge collected from the beaches affected by the ecological disaster. ‘Save our Country from Amit Shah and Modi’, Akhilesh Yadav reacts to PM’s ‘Scam’ remark: The BSP said it was ironic for the prime minister to make the comment as he and his colleagues were involved in rackets themselves. Tata Group loses spot among top 100 global brands after Cyrus Mistry row: Google took over from Apple as the world’s most valuable brand, while Amazon retained its third position on the Brand Finance Global 500 list. Two arrested for raping and trafficking minor who boarded wrong train in New Delhi, two others on the run: The 15-year-old girl was sold to one a man, Pappu Yadav, who kept her in Faridabad and tortured her for two months. US immigration ban suspended after court ruling against Donald Trump’s executive order: A spokesperson for the State Department said they had ‘reversed the provisional revocation of visas’. Ola, Uber get 15 more days to withdraw ride-sharing services in Karnataka: During this period, the taxi aggregators can continue to offer these services, but they are expected to remove the car-pooling feature from their software. Protesting groups in Nagaland threaten to intensify strike till chief minister resigns: They have also demanded the suspension of Dimapur’s police commissioner and the dismissal of the officers who shot two youths in the town. After Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest, JuD rebrands itself as Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir: Under the new name, Jamaat-ud-Dawa will continue to organise events for Sunday, February 5, which is observed as ‘Kashmir Day’ in the country. Inspired by US immigration ban, Trump Sena seeks protection for Hindus in western Uttar Pradesh: The youth outfit, which has endorsed the BJP, said it would ‘end atrocities being committed on Hindus’ in the state.