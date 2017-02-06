As many as 36 people were injured after a Jallikattu event was held in Avaniapuram district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, PTI reported. The event, held legally for the first time in three years, was organised by the Avaniapuram jallikattu committee under the new rules framed in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017.

The injured were treated by the medical teams stationed at the event. More than 900 bulls and 1,200 bull-tamers participated. Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar and District Collector Veeraraghava Rao inaugurated the event. It will be organised at Palamedu on February 9, and at Alanganallur on February 10.

At least 1,000 police personnel and 40 medical teams were present at the bull-taming event, reported The News Minute. All bulls were tested by the medical teams before the event was conducted. Winners of the event will be awarded a car and a tractor, Royal Enfield bikes, gold coins, washing machines, LED TVs among many other things, reported The Hindu.

Chennai’s Marina Beach was the centre for the agitation against a 2014 Supreme Court ban on the bull-taming sport, drawing more than 50,000 people over one week. On January 23, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a Bill, replacing the ordinance on jallikattu revoking the apex court’s ban.

Madurai (TN): Bull-taming sport #Jallikattu underway in Avaniapuram; 1200 tamers and 950 bulls participating. pic.twitter.com/mO6IJzbik7 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 5, 2017