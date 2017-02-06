The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has suspended IndiGo’s aviation security training centre license for allegedly leaking question papers to its cabin crew during training tests, PTI reported on Sunday. InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent company, runs the training academy.

The regulatory authority suspended the licence after they found discrepancies in a paper that the entire crew appeared for and scored more than 90% marks in, BCAS Director General, Rajesh Kumar, told ANI adding that “illegal practices” were being conducted for the last couple of months at the academy.

IndiGo will now have to outsource the training programme, which will add to the company’s expenditure. In a statement, the company said that it was in contact with the BCAS and were “confident of demonstrating sufficient compliance to the satisfaction of the BCAS”.

The spokesperson also said the regulatory body has ordered a suspension only on the aviation security training. “All other trainings are continuing, as scheduled, and there has been no change in our operations as reported by a section of the media,” the spokesperson said.