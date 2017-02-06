Those who accept over Rs 3 lakh in cash will pay a 100% penalty: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia
The restrictions will not apply to the government, post office savings bank or cooperative bank.
Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Sunday said businesses or vendors accepting cash in excess of Rs 3 lakh will have to pay a 100% penalty starting April 1. Adhia made the announcement during an interview with PTI.
“Supposing you do a transaction of Rs 4 lakh in cash, then the penalty will be Rs 4 lakh. If you do a transaction of Rs 50 lakh, the penalty will be Rs 50 lakh,” Adhia said. However, these restrictions will not apply to the government, post office savings bank or co-operative bank, he added. The government will track all such large cash transactions, Adhia said, adding that the previous notification of showing a PAN card for any transaction above Rs 2 lakh stays.
In his Budget 2017-18, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proposed to insert Section 269ST in the Income Tax Act seeking to ban any person from receiving RS 3 lakh in cash in a day.
On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will no longer be a legal tender. The country faced a severe cash crunch as a result. A panel of chief ministers, which was constituted by the Centre to prepare a roadmap to promote digital transaction in the country, had recommended a cap on cash transactions beyond a threshold and a tax on payments of over ₹50,000. The 13-member Committee of Chief Ministers, headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, had submitted its interim report in this regard just days before the Union Budget was presented.