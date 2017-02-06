A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Sasikala to take over as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam resigns: The decision was taken after a meeting of top AIADMK leaders in Chennai.   
  2. Appeals court denies Trump administration’s request to reinstate immigration ban immediately: Those opposing the executive order have been asked to file a response to the appeal made by the country’s justice department.
  3. 36 people injured in jallikattu event organised at Avaniapuram: More than 900 bulls had participated in the ritual, which was organised legally for the first time in three years.
  4. Those who accept over Rs 3 lakh in cash will pay a 100% penalty: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia: The restrictions will not apply to the government, post office savings bank or cooperative bank.
  5. 15 including a soldier killed as avalanche hits Pakistan’s Chitral district: Heavy snowfall led to blocked roads, which affected evacuation efforts.
  6. Regulatory authority suspends IndiGo’s aviation security training centre licence: The airline allegedly leaked its question papers to the cabin crew taking training tests.
  7. Two arrested for raping and trafficking minor who boarded wrong train, two others on the run: The 15-year-old girl was sold to one a man, Pappu Yadav, who kept her in Faridabad and tortured her for two months.
  8. Air Force refuses to respond to RTI asking for details of Rafale deal: The agency said the information was held by it in its ‘fiduciary capacity’.
  9. Ola, Uber get 15 more days to withdraw ride-sharing services in Karnataka: During this period, the taxi aggregators can continue to offer these services, but they are expected to remove the car-pooling feature from their software.
  10. Protesting groups in Nagaland threaten to intensify strike till chief minister resigns: They have also demanded the suspension of Dimapur’s police commissioner and the dismissal of the officers who shot two youths in the town.