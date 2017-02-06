A look at the headlines right now:

Sasikala to take over as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam resigns: The decision was taken after a meeting of top AIADMK leaders in Chennai. Appeals court denies Trump administration’s request to reinstate immigration ban immediately: Those opposing the executive order have been asked to file a response to the appeal made by the country’s justice department. 36 people injured in jallikattu event organised at Avaniapuram: More than 900 bulls had participated in the ritual, which was organised legally for the first time in three years. Those who accept over Rs 3 lakh in cash will pay a 100% penalty: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia: The restrictions will not apply to the government, post office savings bank or cooperative bank. 15 including a soldier killed as avalanche hits Pakistan’s Chitral district: Heavy snowfall led to blocked roads, which affected evacuation efforts. Regulatory authority suspends IndiGo’s aviation security training centre licence: The airline allegedly leaked its question papers to the cabin crew taking training tests. Two arrested for raping and trafficking minor who boarded wrong train, two others on the run: The 15-year-old girl was sold to one a man, Pappu Yadav, who kept her in Faridabad and tortured her for two months. Air Force refuses to respond to RTI asking for details of Rafale deal: The agency said the information was held by it in its ‘fiduciary capacity’. Ola, Uber get 15 more days to withdraw ride-sharing services in Karnataka: During this period, the taxi aggregators can continue to offer these services, but they are expected to remove the car-pooling feature from their software. Protesting groups in Nagaland threaten to intensify strike till chief minister resigns: They have also demanded the suspension of Dimapur’s police commissioner and the dismissal of the officers who shot two youths in the town.