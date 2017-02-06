The big news: Opposition says people voted for Jayalalithaa, not Sasikala, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Nagaland wants the Centre to exempt it from the women's election quota, and more than 100 were killed in avalanches in Afghanistan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sasikala to take over as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam resigns: The decision was taken after a meeting of top AIADMK leaders in Chennai.
- Nagaland seeks ordinance from Centre to avoid women’s quota in civic body elections: The agitating tribal groups have called for a total bandh of government offices from Monday.
- More than 100 killed after series of avalanches in Afghanistan, officials say toll likely to rise: Rescue operations were hampered by blocked roads and poor weather.
- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen echoes Trump’s populism while launching presidential bid: The leader of National Party said she will curb migration and act against illegal immigrants.
- Airtel moves Competition Commission of India against Reliance Jio’s pricing strategy: The telecom company accused its rival of attempting to ‘create a monopoly for itself’ by binding customers to its free voice and data packs.
- Appeals court denies Trump administration’s request to reinstate immigration ban immediately: Those opposing the executive order have been asked to file a response to the appeal made by the country’s justice department.
- Those who accept over Rs 3 lakh in cash will pay a 100% penalty: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia: The restrictions will not apply to the government, post office savings bank or cooperative bank.
- Regulatory authority suspends IndiGo’s aviation security training centre licence: The airline allegedly leaked its question papers to the cabin crew taking training tests.
- 36 people injured in jallikattu event organised at Avaniapuram: More than 900 bulls had participated in the ritual, which was organised legally for the first time in three years.
- Air Force refuses to respond to RTI asking for details of Rafale deal: The agency said the information was held by it in its ‘fiduciary capacity’.