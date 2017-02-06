A look at the headlines right now:

Sasikala to take over as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam resigns: The decision was taken after a meeting of top AIADMK leaders in Chennai. Nagaland seeks ordinance from Centre to avoid women’s quota in civic body elections: The agitating tribal groups have called for a total bandh of government offices from Monday. More than 100 killed after series of avalanches in Afghanistan, officials say toll likely to rise: Rescue operations were hampered by blocked roads and poor weather. French far-right leader Marine Le Pen echoes Trump’s populism while launching presidential bid: The leader of National Party said she will curb migration and act against illegal immigrants. Airtel moves Competition Commission of India against Reliance Jio’s pricing strategy: The telecom company accused its rival of attempting to ‘create a monopoly for itself’ by binding customers to its free voice and data packs. Appeals court denies Trump administration’s request to reinstate immigration ban immediately: Those opposing the executive order have been asked to file a response to the appeal made by the country’s justice department. Those who accept over Rs 3 lakh in cash will pay a 100% penalty: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia: The restrictions will not apply to the government, post office savings bank or cooperative bank. Regulatory authority suspends IndiGo’s aviation security training centre licence: The airline allegedly leaked its question papers to the cabin crew taking training tests. 36 people injured in jallikattu event organised at Avaniapuram: More than 900 bulls had participated in the ritual, which was organised legally for the first time in three years. Air Force refuses to respond to RTI asking for details of Rafale deal: The agency said the information was held by it in its ‘fiduciary capacity’.