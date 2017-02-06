At least 18 people were killed after a fire broke out at a foot massage parlour in China’s Zhejiang Province at 4 pm on Sunday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. At least eighteen others were injured.

Public security department officials told Xinhua that eight bodies were found at the site and 10 others had succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The fire was extinguished at 7 pm and its cause is under investigation.

Workers were seen jumping out of the windows to escape the fire, reported AP. Authorities have detained those in charge of the parlour, Zuxintang.