Two policemen were injured during a shootout between security personnel and a wanted criminal near the Nehru Place metro station in South Delhi on Monday morning. The criminal, identified as Akbar, was arrested after the shootout, ANI reported.

The incident took place after officers acted on a tip and laid a trap for Akbar, for whom they had previously announced a reward of Rs 25,000. Police officers said they managed to avoid any casualties as their personnel were wearing bulletproof jackets, India Today reported. Akbar and his aide were intercepted near the Eros Hotel in Nehru Place and were followed till the metro station, where the shootout took place. However, Akbar’s aide, who also shot at police, managed to escape.