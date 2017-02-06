Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Sasikala Pushpa wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Monday opposing VK Sasikala’s appointment as the state’s chief minister, PTI reported. The rebel MP alleged that VK Sasikala had a “criminal background” and that cases against her were pending.

Pushpa said the party general secretary had not “done any basic work” to be elected leader of the AIADMK’s Legislature party. She claimed former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa had not proposed VK Sasikala’s name for the post when she was hospitalised. “When she [VK Sasikala] will be the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, there will be law and order problems [in the state],” Pushpa alleged.

On Saturday, Pushpa had submitted a “letter of dissent” to the poll panel on the “undemocratic nomination” of VK Sasikala as the party’s general secretary. The former MP had also accused Sasikala of being “autocratic”. The Election Commission on Sunday had sought a response from AIADMK to Pushpa’s complaint.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said people reserved the right to question the appointment of VK Sasikala as Tamil Nadu’s chief minister. “It is the right of AIADMK MLAs to elect their leader. It is the right of the people to ask if the leader deserves to be CM,” he said in a tweet, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK were moving in “opposite directions”.

VK Sasikala was elected the leader of the Legislature party by the MLAs on Saturday paving the way for her appointment as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. O Panneerselvam had tendered his resignation on Sunday to Tamil Nadu governor citing “personal reasons”. Sasikala will be sworn in as the CM on February 9.

It is the right of AIADMK MLAs to elect their leader. It is the right of the people to ask if the leader deserves to be CM — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 6, 2017