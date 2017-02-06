Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Monday accepted O Panneerselvam’s resignation from the post of chief minister. Rao also accepted his resignation from the Council of Ministers, but directed him and the current council “to function until alternate arrangements are made”.

Panneerselvam had announced his resignation on Twitter after MLAs of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam elected party General Secretary VK Sasikala the leader of the legislature on Sunday. “Chinnamma will lead Tamil Nadu on the path shown by Puratchithalaivi Amma [former CM J Jayalalithaa],” Panneerselvam had said.

Rao accepted Panneerselvam’s resignation even as expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa wrote to him, as well as to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposing VK Sasikala’s appointment to the top post. The rebel parliamentarian has alleged that the AIADMK chief had a “criminal background” and pending cases against her.

VK Sasikala will be sworn in as the Tamil Nadu chief minister on February 9.