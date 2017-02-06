The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce next week the verdict in a disproportionate assets case involving former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and the new CM-pick VK Sasikala. The court said “wait for one week, it is almost over,” after a senior advocate representing the Karnataka government approached the court saying “we are concerned about the judgment”, reported The Hindu. The court had reserved its verdict on June 7, 2016.

The news on Monday also came just a day after it was announced that Sasikala would take over as Tamil Nadu chief minister from O Panneerselvam. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary was elected by party MLAs as the leader of the legislature party on Sunday. “Chinnamma [Sasikala] will lead Tamil Nadu on the path shown by Puratchi thalaivi Amma [former chief minister J Jayalalithaa],” Panneerselvam had said. She will be sworn in on February 9.

However, expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa has opposed VK Sasikala’s appointment, saying that the chief minister-designate has a “criminal background” and that cases against her were pending in courts. In May 2015, the Karnataka High Court had reversed a Bangalore trial court verdict that convicted Jayalalithaa and three others – including Sasikala – of amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 66 crore. A bench of the court had concluded that the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s disproportionate assets were worth only around Rs 2 crore.