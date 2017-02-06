Samajwadi Party founder and senior leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday confirmed that Akihilesh Yadav would be the chief minister of the state if the party was voted back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. He said that there were no differences in the party, reported ANI.

Mulayam Singh Yadav said that neither his brother Shivpal Yadav nor senior leader Amar Singh was upset with the chief minister, who recenlty took over as the president of the party after a family feud. Mulayam Singh Yadav said he would start campaigning for the party from Tuesday, reported ABP.

On January 30, he had voiced his reservations against the SP-Congress pre-poll alliance, and said he would not campaign for the party. “The Samajwadi Party was capable enough to contest and win the elections on its own. There was no need for this alliance. I’m against it and will not campaign for it,” he had said.

He had also blamed his son for jeopardizing the future of the state by tying up with the Congress party for the polls. “The Congress was in power for so long, but it did not do anything for the development of this country,” he had said.

The seven-phase election for the 403-seat Assrmbly in the state will be held between February 11 and March 8. Counting of votes will happen on March 11.