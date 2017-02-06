The big news: Clamour grows against Sasikala's selection for CM post, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Court-appointed panel closed offices of BCCI officials, and Mulayam Singh Yadav said he would campaign for the Samajwadi Party from Tuesday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- VK Sasikala has ‘criminal background’, should not be Tamil Nadu CM, says expelled leader: Tamil Nadu governor on Monday accepted O Panneerselvam’s resignation as chief minister.
- Supreme Court-appointed panel closes offices of BCCI president, secretary, sacks several officials: Indian cricket team media manager Nishant Arora resigned from his post, after claims that he had been leaking details of dressing room talks to Anurag Thakur.
- No differences in party, will campaign for Assembly elections from tomorrow, says Mulyam Singh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party founder said that neither Shivpal Yadav nor Amar Singh was upset with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
- Karnataka readies Bill to bring back buffalo racing sport Kambala: State Law Minister TB Jayachandra said the legislation would be introduced in the Assembly in a couple of days.
- At least 18 people dead as fire breaks out at massage parlour in Zhejiang province in China: Eight bodies were found at the site and 10 others had succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
- Stop politicising triple talaq, the matter is in court, says Venkaiah Naidu: The Union minister said the issue was one of equal rights for all women irrespective of their caste, creed or religion.
- Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty touches 8,800-mark as markets open week on strong note: Investor sentiment was boosted by strong global cues and the possibility of the RBI cutting its interest rate after its policy meeting on Wednesday.
- Romania repeals Bill to protect politicians facing corruption charges, but lakhs continue to protest: Protestors believe a revised version of the law will be presented in Parliament.
- ED registers money laundering case in connection with Noida Ponzi scheme, conducts searches in Ghaziabad and Kanpur: More arrests will be made this week, a UP Police Special Task Force official said.
- Two policemen injured in shootout with wanted criminal near Nehru Place metro station in Delhi: The accused, Akbar, was arrested shortly after.