VK Sasikala has ‘criminal background’, should not be Tamil Nadu CM, says expelled leader: Tamil Nadu governor on Monday accepted O Panneerselvam’s resignation as chief minister. Supreme Court-appointed panel closes offices of BCCI president, secretary, sacks several officials: Indian cricket team media manager Nishant Arora resigned from his post, after claims that he had been leaking details of dressing room talks to Anurag Thakur. No differences in party, will campaign for Assembly elections from tomorrow, says Mulyam Singh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party founder said that neither Shivpal Yadav nor Amar Singh was upset with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Karnataka readies Bill to bring back buffalo racing sport Kambala: State Law Minister TB Jayachandra said the legislation would be introduced in the Assembly in a couple of days.

At least 18 people dead as fire breaks out at massage parlour in Zhejiang province in China: Eight bodies were found at the site and 10 others had succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Stop politicising triple talaq, the matter is in court, says Venkaiah Naidu: The Union minister said the issue was one of equal rights for all women irrespective of their caste, creed or religion. Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty touches 8,800-mark as markets open week on strong note: Investor sentiment was boosted by strong global cues and the possibility of the RBI cutting its interest rate after its policy meeting on Wednesday. Romania repeals Bill to protect politicians facing corruption charges, but lakhs continue to protest: Protestors believe a revised version of the law will be presented in Parliament. ED registers money laundering case in connection with Noida Ponzi scheme, conducts searches in Ghaziabad and Kanpur: More arrests will be made this week, a UP Police Special Task Force official said. Two policemen injured in shootout with wanted criminal near Nehru Place metro station in Delhi: The accused, Akbar, was arrested shortly after.