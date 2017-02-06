An Air India flight from Bhopal had to be diverted to Jaipur on Monday after it hit a bird. All the 122 passengers and crew members de-boarded the flight safely, an Air India spokesperson told PTI.

The incident tok place minutes after the Delhi-bound flight took off from Bhopal airport. The aircraft has been grounded. Air India officials have yet to assess the damage. “We are looking into the matter and checking the aircraft for any damage,” a senior Air India official told IANS.

However, the pilot reportedly breached security protocols when he decided to fly to Delhi after the bird was hit, according to India Today. But the aircraft was denied permission to land for not adhering to the security rules and diverted to Jaipur instead. According to rules, the pilot should have contacted the nearest air traffic controller to seek priority landing.