Archaeological Survey of India officials on Monday found explosives and ammunition at Red Fort in Delhi. Teams of police personnel and bomb squads were deployed in the area, which has been cordoned off since the discovery, reported The Indian Express.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal said the explosives were found in a well behind the Publication building while the area was being cleaned by ASI officials. “Police after cordoning the area immediately informed the NSG and Army. NSG Bomb disposal teams are also at the spot,” said Narwal.

“Five mortars and 44 live rounds were recovered from the well There were 87 fired rounds that were also found,” a National Security Guard official told PTI. Investigators said the incident might not have been a security breach because they suspect that the explosives had been lying in the well from the colonial era, reported The Hindu.