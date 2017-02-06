The Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government to ensure that details about all mobile users in the country were linked to Aadhaar within a year. The new rule is applicable to people using pre-paid mobile connections as well.

The apex court bench asked the government to put in place rules that would mandate filling up a form every time a person recharged their pre-paid connection, reported The Times of India. Aadhaar numbers have been made mandatory for various government schemes, including Employees’ Provident Fund benefits. The government may also soon replace all card transactions with just the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

On September 14, 2016, in an interim order, the Supreme Court had reiterated its earlier verdict that Aadhaar cannot be made mandatory while the matter is still pending before its constitutional bench.