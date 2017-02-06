A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Seize Sahara’s Aamby Valley property to recover dues, rules Supreme Court: The bench extended company chief Subrata Roy’s parole for the sixth time since May 2016. Tata Sons shareholders remove Cyrus Mistry as director: At an extraordinary general meeting, they passed the resolution with the ‘requisite majority’. Sensex ends nearly 200 points up, Nifty crosses 8,800 mark boosted by global cues: Investor sentiment was also buoyed by the possibility of an RBI rate cut after its policy meeting on Wednesday. Suzuki and Toyota agree to hold partnership talks: The Japanese carmakers are looking to develop technology for green vehicles and to improve safety. Those who accept over Rs 3 lakh in cash will pay a 100% penalty, says Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia: The restrictions will not apply to the government, post office savings bank or cooperative bank. Delhi-based firm to manufacture BlackBerry phones for India, neighbouring markets: Optiemus Infracom will also design, sell, promote and provide customer support for BlackBerry-branded Android mobile devices. Airtel moves Competition Commission of India against Reliance Jio’s pricing strategy: The telecom company accused its rival of attempting to ‘create a monopoly for itself’ by binding customers to its free voice and data packs.