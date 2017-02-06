An All India United Democratic Front legislator was suspended on Monday for telecasting his Assembly speech via Facebook Live. Aminul Islam will be under suspension for three days till February 8, reported PTI. The incident took place in the Assam Assembly on February 3.

Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said, “It is a matter of great regret. The Ethics Committee recommended suspension of the member for a specific period during the current session. I have accepted its recommendation.” Islam later admitted to committing a mistake and said he accepted the verdict. He has also submitted a written apology to the House speaker.

However, he said that the House proceedings should be live-streamed ideally. “[But] At the same time, I also demand that entire proceedings of the Assembly be telecast live. People are demanding that as we are their representatives, they should see our all activities inside the House,” he said.