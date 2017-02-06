The Central Reserve Police Force on Monday said 59 of its Commando Battalion for Resolute Action personnel left for their homes on Saturday without informing their supervisors, ANI reported. The paramilitary force said the Cobra jawans, who have been accused of misconduct, will be penalised appropriately.

In a statement, the CRPF said 209 members of its elite force were on their way to Bihar’s Gaya after a six-month training programme in Srinagar. Inclement weather in North India prompted authorities to rearrange their transportation arrangements, it said. The absconding staffers decided to visit their homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh without informing their immediate supervisor, which is in violation of their rules, since they were “ahead of their schedule”, the statement said.

“The CRPF has ordered for an inquiry. The trainers and the havildar, who was accompanying these commandos, have communicated with some of those who vanished from the train. Some have promised to report for duty by Tuesday,” senior officials told PTI.

Their disappearance, however, triggered speculation that the staffers were disgruntled over poor working conditions. The debate followed reports where a CRPF jawan had claimed discrimination against paramilitary forces.

The battalion was formed in 2009 to tackle insurgency and Naxalite operations.