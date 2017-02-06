An Afghan diplomat was shot dead in Karachi on Monday after an altercation with a private security guard inside the consulate. Deputy Inspector General South Azad Khan told PTI that Hayatullah Khan lost his temper after an argument over timings with third secretary Mohammad Zaki Adu and opened fire with his sub-machine gun.

Khan, however, ruled out any militant element in the attack. “This is not a premeditated act neither a terrorist act... We have checked the CCTV cameras and recorded eyewitness statements,” he added. Another police official told Al Jazeera that the attack seemed to a fallout of a personal grudge. Hayatullah Khan has been taken into custody and the police are investigating the killing.

Security has been increased in the posh locality after the attack. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in the Clifton district area, reported BBC. Apart from Afghanistan, the missions of France, Indonesia and United Kingdom are also located nearby. Work at Karachi Consulate resumed after the police had conducted search operations.