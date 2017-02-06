A Jaipur court on Monday issued summons to actor Akshay Kumar in connection with his role in the upcoming film, Jolly LLB 2. Kumar will have to appear before court on March 10, reported ANI. The court was hearing a petition filed by one Ajaykumar Waghmare, who alleged that a few scenes in the movie show the Indian judiciary in a bad light.

Waghmare had earlier filed a similar plea with the Bombay High Court after which the bench had directed a three-member panel to look into the allegations. Although the Central Board of Film Certification has already cleared the movie, the Bombay High Court on Monday ordered four objectionable scenes in the Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi-starrer to be removed, reported Economic Times. Waghmare also wanted the film producers to drop the word “LLB” from the movie’s title, reported The Indian Express.

On February 3, the film producers had moved the Supreme Court, challenging the high court’s order of a three-member panel inquiry. The apex court will take up the case on February 7.

Production house Fox Star Studios argued that the movie did not contain any objectionable content. The first edition of the film, Jolly LLB, which was released in 2013, had also faced similar objections from lawyers in Meerut.