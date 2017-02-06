A look at the headlines right now:

Plea filed in SC against appointment of VK Sasikala as chief minister of Tamil Nadu: Ahead of Sasikala’s swearing in, doctors who treated former CM Jayalalithaa said she died of multiple organ failure and had had a sudden cardiac arrest. Tata Sons shareholders remove Cyrus Mistry as director: At an extraordinary general meeting, they passed the resolution with the ‘requisite majority’. Afghan diplomat shot dead by security guard inside Karachi Consulate: The police ruled out terrorism and said the shooting was probably the fallout of a personal grudge. Stop politicising triple talaq, the matter is in court, says Venkaiah Naidu: The Union minister said the issue was one of equal rights for all women irrespective of their caste, creed or religion. TDP legislator’s brother attacks journalist for writing article against him: M Nagarjuna Reddy had written a piece about the MLA, Krishna Mohan, and his brother’s alleged corruption. Supreme Court tells Centre to get all phone numbers linked to Aadhaar within a year: The new rule will also include those who use pre-paid connections. Assam legislator suspended for live-telecasting Assembly speech on Facebook: Aminul Islam later admitted to committing a mistake and submitted a written apology. Manipur polls: Irom Sharmila to contest against chief minister: The human rights activist will stand in Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh’s constituency of Thoubal, officials said. Seize Sahara’s Aamby Valley property to recover dues, rules Supreme Court: The bench extended company chief Subrata Roy’s parole for the sixth time since May 2016. Japan’s mission to clear junk in space ends in failure: The H-II Transfer Vehicle Kounotori 6 had been launched into space December 9 last year, and re-entered the atmosphere on Monday.