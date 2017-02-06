The big news: Plea filed in court against Sasikala as TN chief minister, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Cyrus Mistry was removed from Tata Sons’ board of directors, and an Afghan diplomat was shot dead in the consulate in Karachi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Plea filed in SC against appointment of VK Sasikala as chief minister of Tamil Nadu: Ahead of Sasikala’s swearing in, doctors who treated former CM Jayalalithaa said she died of multiple organ failure and had had a sudden cardiac arrest.
- Tata Sons shareholders remove Cyrus Mistry as director: At an extraordinary general meeting, they passed the resolution with the ‘requisite majority’.
- Afghan diplomat shot dead by security guard inside Karachi Consulate: The police ruled out terrorism and said the shooting was probably the fallout of a personal grudge.
- Stop politicising triple talaq, the matter is in court, says Venkaiah Naidu: The Union minister said the issue was one of equal rights for all women irrespective of their caste, creed or religion.
- TDP legislator’s brother attacks journalist for writing article against him: M Nagarjuna Reddy had written a piece about the MLA, Krishna Mohan, and his brother’s alleged corruption.
- Supreme Court tells Centre to get all phone numbers linked to Aadhaar within a year: The new rule will also include those who use pre-paid connections.
- Assam legislator suspended for live-telecasting Assembly speech on Facebook: Aminul Islam later admitted to committing a mistake and submitted a written apology.
- Manipur polls: Irom Sharmila to contest against chief minister: The human rights activist will stand in Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh’s constituency of Thoubal, officials said.
- Seize Sahara’s Aamby Valley property to recover dues, rules Supreme Court: The bench extended company chief Subrata Roy’s parole for the sixth time since May 2016.
- Japan’s mission to clear junk in space ends in failure: The H-II Transfer Vehicle Kounotori 6 had been launched into space December 9 last year, and re-entered the atmosphere on Monday.