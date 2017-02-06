Ninety-seven United States-based companies including Apple, Uber, Airbnb, Facebook and Google, have signed a joint legal briefing against United States President Donald Trump’s Executive Order restricting people from entering the country, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

A United States federal appeals court had denied the justice department’s request to reinstate Trump’s immigration ban. On February 3, Judge James Robart of a Seattle court had issued a temporary restraining order on the ban.

Filed in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the petition highlights the importance of immigrants to the US economy. “Immigrants make many of the nation’s greatest discoveries, and create some of the country’s most innovative and iconic companies. America has long recognized the importance of protecting ourselves against those who would do us harm. But it has done so while maintaining our fundamental commitment to welcoming immigrants—through increased background checks and other controls on people seeking to enter our country,” the document said.

The companies said the restrictions would harm American businesses and growth. “Immigrants or their children founded more than 200 of the companies on the Fortune 500 list,” the brief said.

Former US government officials, including ex-Secretaries of State John Kerry and Madeleine Albright have also urged courts to block the controversial ban, The New York Times reported.

In January, several firms including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Starbucks, Airbnb and Uber had introduced measures to protest against the ban. Google’s Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai had said the company has created a $2-million (approximately Rs 13 crore) fund in addition to their employees’ donations of the same amount to counter the restrictions.

Starbucks had vowed to recruit 10,000 refugees across the globe during the next five years, while Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky had offered free housing to people affected by the curbs. A federal judge had stayed part of Trump’s executive order till February 21.

The order applies to those with previously approved refugee applications, holders of valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and other individuals from the seven countries – Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen – who arrived in the immediate aftermath of the order. The order prohibits individuals from these countries from seeking asylum and refuge until the order is stayed or struck down.