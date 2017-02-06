An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand late on Monday night. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region, and parts of Punjab and Haryana. Several buildings were evacuated in the Capital after the tremors were felt, around 10.30 pm.

The National Seismological Bureau said the epicentre of the quake was in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, PTI reported. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 km. Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked for a report on the quake. The National Disaster Response Force has also been put on alert.

No casualties have been reported so far.