The Central Bureau of investigation on Monday registered a case against an Income Tax Commissioner (Appeals), his wife and other individuals for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth at least Rs 4.28 crore. The agency also raided at least 12 locations across the country, including in Chennai, Surat and Delhi and recovered documents showing properties and companies in the name of Haribansh Kumar Chaudhary’s wife and son, ANI reported.

In a statement, the CBI alleged Chaudhary – who is posted to Delhi – had “amassed immovable and movable properties in his name and in the name of his family members” while serving as an Assistant Commissioner and Commissioner. The premises of two chartered accountants believed to be close to the officer were also raided in connection with the case, the CBI said, according to PTI. The agency said it had filed a case against the Commissioner under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, adding that it was continuing to probe the matter.