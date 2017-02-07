A look at the headlines right now:

Plea filed in SC against appointment of VK Sasikala as chief minister of Tamil Nadu: Ahead of Sasikala’s swearing in, doctors who treated former CM Jayalalithaa said she died of multiple organ failure and had had a sudden cardiac arrest. US President Donald Trump agrees to attend Nato summit in Brussels in May: He spoke to the organisation’s secretary general on how to encourage other allies to ‘meet their defence spending commitments’. Strong tremors felt in Delhi, parts of northern India: A quake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand. Apple and Google among 97 firms that filed legal brief against Donald Trump’s immigration ban: The document said the Executive Order would harm American businesses and growth. CBI registers case against Income Tax commissioner, his wife for disproportionate assets: The agency raided at least 12 locations across the country and recovered documents showing properties and companies in the name of the officer’s wife and son. Irom Sharmila to contest against chief minister in Manipur polls: The human rights activist will stand in Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh’s constituency of Thoubal, officials said. Seize Sahara’s Aamby Valley property to recover dues, rules Supreme Court: The bench extended company chief Subrata Roy’s parole for the sixth time since May 2016. Tata Sons shareholders remove Cyrus Mistry as director: At an extraordinary general meeting, they passed the resolution with the ‘requisite majority’. Centre tells SC it will verify details of all mobile subscribers within a year, use Aadhaar to do so: Those with prepaid connections will be asked to produce their Aadhaar cards when they recharge their phones, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said. Afghan diplomat shot dead by security guard inside Karachi Consulate: The police ruled out terrorism and said the shooting was probably the fallout of a personal grudge.