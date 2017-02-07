The big news: Uncertainty about Sasikala’s swearing in after petition in SC, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Donald Trump agreed to attend a Nato summit in May, and an earthquake of 5.8 on the Richter scale hit North India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Plea filed in SC against appointment of VK Sasikala as chief minister of Tamil Nadu: Ahead of Sasikala’s swearing in, doctors who treated former CM Jayalalithaa said she died of multiple organ failure and had had a sudden cardiac arrest.
- US President Donald Trump agrees to attend Nato summit in Brussels in May: He spoke to the organisation’s secretary general on how to encourage other allies to ‘meet their defence spending commitments’.
- Strong tremors felt in Delhi, parts of northern India: A quake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand.
- Apple and Google among 97 firms that filed legal brief against Donald Trump’s immigration ban: The document said the Executive Order would harm American businesses and growth.
- CBI registers case against Income Tax commissioner, his wife for disproportionate assets: The agency raided at least 12 locations across the country and recovered documents showing properties and companies in the name of the officer’s wife and son.
- Irom Sharmila to contest against chief minister in Manipur polls: The human rights activist will stand in Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh’s constituency of Thoubal, officials said.
- Seize Sahara’s Aamby Valley property to recover dues, rules Supreme Court: The bench extended company chief Subrata Roy’s parole for the sixth time since May 2016.
- Tata Sons shareholders remove Cyrus Mistry as director: At an extraordinary general meeting, they passed the resolution with the ‘requisite majority’.
- Centre tells SC it will verify details of all mobile subscribers within a year, use Aadhaar to do so: Those with prepaid connections will be asked to produce their Aadhaar cards when they recharge their phones, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said.
- Afghan diplomat shot dead by security guard inside Karachi Consulate: The police ruled out terrorism and said the shooting was probably the fallout of a personal grudge.