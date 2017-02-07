An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death at a market in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area on Sunday night, allegedly by family enemies who had been harassing his friend’s sister. Both the victim, Manoj, and the friend, Ravi were attacked. Manoj sustained a stab wound in the neck and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses to the attack said the assailants were drunk. Ravi the four attackers had earlier asked him to stop his sister from speaking to Manoj. “I asked them to stay away but they threatened us,” he said, according to The Indian Express. “They also abused my sister. We had approached police on three occasions.” He added that nobody in the market came to help them during the attack.

Later, a mob protesting alleged inaction in the matter threw stones at police personnel and vandalised shops in the area. A Station House Officer and a sub-inspector were injured during the protests. While a case of murder has been registered and police have arrested two of the attackers, officers said the families of the victim and the accused involved in the case had fought and registered complaints against each other in the past. Manoj’s brother had earlier been questioned in a case of kidnapping as well, the officers said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said they were also looking into the allegations of inaction in the case.