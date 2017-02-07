Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi’s home in South Delhi’s Alaknanda locality was burgled on Monday night, with thieves reportedly stealing a replica of his citation, among other valuables. An FIR has been lodged at the Kalkaji Police Station and a forensics team has begun to search the house for fingerprints and foot marks, The Indian Express reported.

Satyarthi’s son realised that the objects were stolen on Tuesday morning when he went to the apartment. An official told The Hindu that it was a forced entry. ”We have not identified the intruder yet. Along with the original Nobel Peace Prize certificate, some jewellery and electronic goods were also stolen,” the official said.

A senior police officer told The Times of India that all “scrap dealers and local criminals from the area” had been detained. “Fingerprints and other evidence have been recorded from the spot,” the official said.

Satyarthi, a child rights and education activist, won the prize along with Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai in 2014. He is currently abroad.