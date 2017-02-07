The National Green Tribunal on Monday criticised the Centre for “wasting public money” in the name of the Namami Gange project. “Not a single drop of river Ganga has been cleaned so far,” the tribunal told the government, according to PTI.

The tribunal asked government agencies to work in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh. “We don’t need this drama to go on regarding complaints between the Centre and UP,” the bench said.

The tribunal also criticised the Central Pollution Control Board and other government agencies for not doing their job properly. “The prime minister has given you a goal, take it as a national project,” the bench said.

Moreover, the green tribunal warned as many as 14 industrial units from the Bijnor and Amrohi districts on the banks of the Ganga for polluting the river. The bench said it will issue show cause notices to all “seriously polluting industries” asking why they should not be shut down. The bench demanded a reply within a week.

“...File your replies or I will shut all of you down straightaway,” NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said. “Be ready for the consequences.”