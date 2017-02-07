Producers of upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 on Tuesday withdrew their petition against a Bombay High Court order from the Supreme Court, reported The Indian Express. Production house Fox Star Studios said they have agreed to delete the four “objectionable” scenes as asked by a three-member panel formed by the high court.

The Bombay High Court on Monday had ordered four cuts to the comedy-drama. The three-member committee said that the content of the film “defames” lawyers. The court had formed the panel to review the film after one Ajaykumar Waghmare filed a plea, arguing that the film projects the Indian judiciary in poor light.

On February 3, the film producers had moved the Supreme Court. Fox Star Studios had argued that the movie did not contain any objectionable content. The apex court was supposed to pass its order on Tuesday. The Central Board of Film Certification had cleared the movie without any cuts.

Meanwhile, a Jaipur court had issued summons to actor Akshay Kumar in connection with his role in Jolly LLB 2. Kumar will have to appear before court on March 10. The first edition of the film, Jolly LLB, which was released in 2013, had also faced similar objections from lawyers in Meerut. Jolly LLB 2 will hit the screens on February 10.