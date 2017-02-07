The big news: Modi tells Lok Sabha demonetisation is his fight for the poor, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s citation replica was stolen, and police arrested the prime suspect in the Kanpur train derailment case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Earthquake finally took place’, Narendra Modi speaks about demonetisation, in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that there would be an earthquake if he spoke about note ban in the Lok Sabha.
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi’s Delhi home burgled, citation replica stolen: A police officer said some jewellery and electronic goods were also taken.
- Prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment case arrested in Nepal: He was deported from Dubai and detained at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.
- Indian government sells 2% stake in ITC for $993 million, say reports: The state-owned Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India is believed to have sold its stake in the consumer goods company to LIC.
- Israel passes law legalising settlement homes built on Palestinian land: The country’s attorney general has opposed the legislation and refused to defend it in the Supreme Court.
- CBI registers case against Income Tax commissioner, his wife for disproportionate assets: The agency raided at least 12 locations across the country and recovered documents showing properties and companies in the name of the officer’s wife and son.
- ‘Not a drop of Ganga cleaned’, National Green Tribunal criticises agencies for wasting public money: The bench asked industrial bodies on the river banks why they should not be shut down for polluting the water body.
- Jayalalithaa was pushed at Poes Garden, her death was unnatural, says AIADMK leader PH Pandian: The veteran politician said VK Sasikala was ‘unfit to become the party chief and Tamil Nadu chief minister’.
- ‘Raees’ will not release in Pakistan, country’s censor board says film portrays Muslims as criminals: The development comes just days after some entertainment associations in the country lifted their informal ban on the screening of Indian films.
- Russia seeks apology from Fox News after host calls Vladimir Putin a ‘killer’ during Trump interview: Bill O’Reilly, who had asked the US President to elaborate on his respect for his Russian counterpart, dismissed the Kremlin’s call.