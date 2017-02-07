A look at the headlines right now:

‘Earthquake finally took place’, Narendra Modi speaks about demonetisation, in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that there would be an earthquake if he spoke about note ban in the Lok Sabha. Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi’s Delhi home burgled, citation replica stolen: A police officer said some jewellery and electronic goods were also taken. Prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment case arrested in Nepal: He was deported from Dubai and detained at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Indian government sells 2% stake in ITC for $993 million, say reports: The state-owned Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India is believed to have sold its stake in the consumer goods company to LIC. Israel passes law legalising settlement homes built on Palestinian land: The country’s attorney general has opposed the legislation and refused to defend it in the Supreme Court. CBI registers case against Income Tax commissioner, his wife for disproportionate assets: The agency raided at least 12 locations across the country and recovered documents showing properties and companies in the name of the officer’s wife and son. ‘Not a drop of Ganga cleaned’, National Green Tribunal criticises agencies for wasting public money: The bench asked industrial bodies on the river banks why they should not be shut down for polluting the water body.

Jayalalithaa was pushed at Poes Garden, her death was unnatural, says AIADMK leader PH Pandian: The veteran politician said VK Sasikala was ‘unfit to become the party chief and Tamil Nadu chief minister’. ‘Raees’ will not release in Pakistan, country’s censor board says film portrays Muslims as criminals: The development comes just days after some entertainment associations in the country lifted their informal ban on the screening of Indian films. Russia seeks apology from Fox News after host calls Vladimir Putin a ‘killer’ during Trump interview: Bill O’Reilly, who had asked the US President to elaborate on his respect for his Russian counterpart, dismissed the Kremlin’s call.