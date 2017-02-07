A White House list of supposedly under-reported terror attacks contradicts United States President Donald Trump’s claim of “the dishonest press” failing to cover such incidents. The list of 78 terror attacks, released on Monday evening, includes the San Bernardino, California, shooting, the carnage at the Orlando, Florida, night club, as well as the attacks in Paris – the three were all widely reported incidents.

Responding to the list, CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta said on air, “It’s a head-scratcher as several of these, we here at CNN and other international news outlets, covered extensively...It’s puzzling as to why the White House would include these attacks on this list when they were covered for days on end.”

While addressing soldiers at the US Central Command headquarters – the MacDill Air Force Base in Florida – Trump said on Monday: “Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland, as they did on 9/11...It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even reported, and in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t even want to report it,” NPR reported.

Before the list was released, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said terrorists attacks “aren’t exactly covered to a degree on which they should be”. The list includes Islamic State-led strikes that took place between September 2014 and December 2016.