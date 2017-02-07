The business wrap: Markets plummet as investors trade cautiously, and six other top stories
In other headlines: The Centre sold 2% stake in ITC Limited to LIC for $993 million, and Apple, Google file legal brief against Donald Trump's travel ban.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Markets fall as RBI’s upcoming policy meet makes investors cautious: The BSE Sensex ended 104 points lower at 28,335 while the Nifty50 plummeted 33 points to 8,768.
- Indian government sells 2% stake in ITC for $993 million, say reports: The state-owned Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India is believed to have sold its stake in the consumer goods company to LIC.
- Apple and Google among 97 firms that filed legal brief against Donald Trump’s immigration ban: The document said the Executive Order would harm American businesses and growth.
- Telecom Commission asks Trai to clarify Rs 3,050-crore fine on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea: The panel questioned if the regulatory body has the authority to impose such financial penalties on mobile operators.
- Qatar Holding to invest $250 million in Arthveda Fund for low and middle income housing scheme: The Wadhawan Global Capital-owned asset management firm will use a third of the investments for projects in Mumbai’s suburbs.
- Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet with industry stakeholders soon over H1-B visa: The BJP leader said the administration was communicating with its counterparts in the United States to resolve the matter.
- Ratan Tata will return to investing in startups later this month: The interim group chief said the recent Cyrus Mistry row had forced him to go back to the corporate world.