A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Markets fall as RBI’s upcoming policy meet makes investors cautious: The BSE Sensex ended 104 points lower at 28,335 while the Nifty50 plummeted 33 points to 8,768. Indian government sells 2% stake in ITC for $993 million, say reports: The state-owned Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India is believed to have sold its stake in the consumer goods company to LIC. Apple and Google among 97 firms that filed legal brief against Donald Trump’s immigration ban: The document said the Executive Order would harm American businesses and growth. Telecom Commission asks Trai to clarify Rs 3,050-crore fine on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea: The panel questioned if the regulatory body has the authority to impose such financial penalties on mobile operators. Qatar Holding to invest $250 million in Arthveda Fund for low and middle income housing scheme: The Wadhawan Global Capital-owned asset management firm will use a third of the investments for projects in Mumbai’s suburbs. Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet with industry stakeholders soon over H1-B visa: The BJP leader said the administration was communicating with its counterparts in the United States to resolve the matter. Ratan Tata will return to investing in startups later this month: The interim group chief said the recent Cyrus Mistry row had forced him to go back to the corporate world.