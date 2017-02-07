At least 20 people were killed and more than 40 injured on Tuesday in an explosion near Afghanistan’s Supreme Court in Kabul, Tolo News reported. Officials said the blast, which took place in the parking lot, was a suicide bombing. The toll is expected to rise, officials said.

Security forces have been deployed at the site. Officials told Reuters that the attack targeted court staffers leaving the building at that hour. The interior ministry’s spokesperson Najib Danish said the bomber was on foot when he detonated his explosive-laden vest, BBC reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The country has been targeted with several attacks by the Taliban and other militants groups in the last few months.