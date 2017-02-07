West Bengal’s Advocate General Jayanta Mitra on Tuesday resigned after a fallout with the state government, reported PTI. “I sent my resignation to the governor this [Tuesday] afternoon,” he told the news agency.

Mitra said that he did his job properly during his two-year tenure but was forced to quit because of a “difference of opinion with the state government on certain issues”. “There are things and situations when I have advised that doing a certain thing may not be legal, but then I was asked to work around it. I am not someone who is in favour of bending the law,” he told CNN News18.

Mitra had earlier resigned from his post on May 19 last year but was reinstated in June. An economics graduate from Presidency College, had Mitra studied law in London and became a barrister in 1963.