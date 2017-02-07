Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie’s new novel The Golden House will be published by Penguin Random House India in September. In a statement, the publisher said the “modern-day thriller follows a mysteriously wealthy family from Bombay that is desperately seeking to forget the tragedy they left behind as they feverishly reinvent themselves in New York City”.

The statement added: “The Golden House is about where we were before 26/11, where we are today and how we got here. Here is a book that asks us – in a post-truth world – if facts and authenticity are necessarily the same thing, while never ceasing to be both resonant and entertaining.”

The work is a “masterclass on the confusing world we have brought upon ourselves”, the publisher’s literary publishing editor-in-chief, Meru Gokhale added.

The book will be simultaneously published by Random House United States, Jonathan Cape United Kingdom, and Penguin Random House Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Rushdie’s last novel Two Years Eight Months and Twenty Eight Days was published in 2015. Rushdie is the author of several books including Midnight’s Children, his controversial Satanic Verses, Haroun and the Sea of Stories, Shalimar the Clown, and his autobiography, Joseph Anton: A Memoir.