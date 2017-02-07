The big news: Modi tells Lok Sabha demonetisation was done at right time, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Jayalalithaa’s niece says the people did not vote for VK Sasikala, and 20 people died in a suicide bombing near the Afghan Supreme Court.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Earthquake finally took place’, Narendra Modi speaks about demonetisation, in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that there would be an earthquake if he spoke about note ban in the Lok Sabha.
- People of Tamil Nadu did not vote for Sasikala, says Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar: In more opposition against Sasikala, AIADMK leader PH Pandian said Jayalalithaa was pushed at Poes Garden and her death was unnatural.
- At least 20 killed in suicide bombing near Supreme Court in Kabul: The explosion occurred in the parking lot.
- US moves United Nations to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar a terrorist, China blocks it again: The Ministry of External Affairs said it would take up the matter with the Chinese government.
- Principal suspended after making students parade skirtless in Uttar Pradesh school as punishment: Meena Singh allegedly made 15 Class 8 girls run around the playground without their skirts for not doing their Sanskrit homework.
- Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy ordered to face trial over 2012 election funds: Sarkozy, who has always denied any wrongdoing in the matter, will appeal against the order.
- New Salman Rushdie novel, The Golden House, to be published in September: Penguin Random House India said the ‘modern-day thriller’ is about ‘where we were before 26/11’.
- Facebook shareholders seek to replace Mark Zuckerberg with independent board chairperson: In a proposal submitted by four SumOfUs members, they said an independent chair will be able to provide a balance of power between the CEO and the board.
- West Bengal Advocate General Jayanta Mitra resigns after differences with TMC government: The senior advocate said he was sometimes asked to ‘bend the law’.
- Can’t issue guidelines on how people should react to jokes, SC tells Sikh petitioners: Advocate Harvinder Chowdhary had argued that the community, like SCs and STs, needs a ‘vigorous law’ to protect themselves from being the topic of fun.