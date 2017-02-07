Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday paid homage to former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader J Jayalalithaa at her memorial in Chennai. After that, Panneerselvam said several things, including that he was continuously “insulted” and that he was not informed that party general secretary VK Sasikala would take over as the next chief minister. Sasikala, a longtime aide of Jayalalithaa’s, is being touted to be the next chief minister after Panneerselvam resigned following a meeting of AIADMK legislators on Sunday.

The Jayalalithaa loyalist’s announcements signal open rebellion in the AIADMK, following much speculation over Sasikala’s meteoric rise in the party. Sasikala has not held an official post in the party or state before Jayalalithaa’s death. She was appointed general secretary in December 2016, and might be the next chief minister. Panneerselvam said that he was not informed that Sasikala would be made chief minister.

On Tuesday night, Panneerselvam said Amma’s (Jayalalithaa’s) spirit had asked him to “reveal certain truths” after he meditated at her memorial on Marina beach. He shared the circumstances under which he was told to take over as chief minister after Jayalalithaa died. “I accepted the post only after they told me that my refusal would bring disrepute to the party,” Panneerselvam said. He added that Jayalalithaa had wanted Madhusudhan to be chief minister, and he (Panneerselvam) was appointed acting chief minister twice during different AIADMK regimes, when Jayalalithaa could not run the state.

“Why did they humiliate me and make me CM now?” he asked. Panneerselvam said Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar had insisted that Sasikala take over as chief minister, which he found insulting. He explained that he was busy handling the oil spill off Ennore port when he was suddenly called to a party meeting on Sunday, where it was decided that Sasikala would take over. He added that he asked the legislators why he needed to resign, and was told it was better that one person held the top post in both the party and the state.

Panneerselvam also said he is “fighting” alone against people in the party, and that he would withdraw his resignation if cadres thought it necessary. However, his resignation has reportedly already been accepted by the state’s governor.

The announcement that Sasikala would be made chief minister has met with massive criticism, from the Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and several national leaders. Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar has also stiffly opposed Sasikala’s rise to the posts that had been held by her aunt.

Sasikala’s swearing-in, which was likely to be held on Wednesday, has been delayed as Governor Vidyasagar Rao has not been in Chennai to administer her oath. Rao is reportedly consulting lawyers regarding the legalities of her taking over the post, especially since she is involved in a disproportionate assets case, which will be heard in the Supreme Court next week.