An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Pakistan early on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties because of the quake, which struck around 3.00 am and whose epicentre was 23 km southwest of the coastal city of Pasni, according to PTI.

The earthquake took place a little over a day after another tremor measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand late on Monday night. Strong tremors were felt in the National Capital Region, and parts of Punjab and Haryana. Several buildings were evacuated in the Capital after the tremors were felt, around 10.30 pm.