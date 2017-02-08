The big news: AIADMK in conflict as Panneerselvam, others oppose Sasikala, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The RBI might cut rates in its monetary policy review today, and the Syrian government denied it had hanged 13,000 military prisoners.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Panneerselvam says he was forced to resign as CM to pave way for VK Sasikala: His announcements on Tuesday night are being seen as open rebellion in the AIADMK after its general secretary Sasikala was touted to be the next chief minister.
- RBI expected to cut interest rates in monetary policy review today: Experts believe the fiscally prudent Budget and low inflation rates will push the central bank to move more aggressively.
- Syrian government denies Amnesty’s claim that it hanged 13,000 prisoners in a military jail: The justice ministry said the report was based on ‘personal emotions’ and were not real evidence.
- Karnataka Court orders winding up of Vijay Mallya’s UB Holding Limited: The court said the company’s outstanding loans far surpassed its current net worth and assets.
- US moves United Nations to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar a terrorist, China blocks it again: The Ministry of External Affairs said it would take up the matter with the Chinese government.
- Earthquake measuring 6.3 on Richter scale strikes off Pakistan coast, no casualties reported: The United States Geological Survey said the tremor’s epicentre was 23 km southwest of the coastal city of Pasni.
- Trupti Desai-led women’s group attempts to assault man accused of murdering Infosys employee in Pune: ‘We decided to send a message to those who feel women are weak’, the activist said.
- ‘Earthquake finally took place’, Narendra Modi speaks about demonetisation, in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that there would be an earthquake if he spoke about note ban in the Lok Sabha.
- At least 20 killed in suicide bombing near Supreme Court in Kabul: The explosion occurred in the parking lot.
- United Naga Council to continue economic blockade in Manipur: The organisation accused the state’s chief minister of breaching an agreement and incorrectly announcing an end to their protest.