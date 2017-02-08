A look at the headlines right now:

Panneerselvam says he was forced to resign as CM to pave way for VK Sasikala: His announcements on Tuesday night are being seen as open rebellion in the AIADMK after its general secretary Sasikala was touted to be the next chief minister. RBI expected to cut interest rates in monetary policy review today: Experts believe the fiscally prudent Budget and low inflation rates will push the central bank to move more aggressively. Syrian government denies Amnesty’s claim that it hanged 13,000 prisoners in a military jail: The justice ministry said the report was based on ‘personal emotions’ and were not real evidence. Karnataka Court orders winding up of Vijay Mallya’s UB Holding Limited: The court said the company’s outstanding loans far surpassed its current net worth and assets. US moves United Nations to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar a terrorist, China blocks it again: The Ministry of External Affairs said it would take up the matter with the Chinese government. Earthquake measuring 6.3 on Richter scale strikes off Pakistan coast, no casualties reported: The United States Geological Survey said the tremor’s epicentre was 23 km southwest of the coastal city of Pasni. Trupti Desai-led women’s group attempts to assault man accused of murdering Infosys employee in Pune: ‘We decided to send a message to those who feel women are weak’, the activist said. ‘Earthquake finally took place’, Narendra Modi speaks about demonetisation, in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that there would be an earthquake if he spoke about note ban in the Lok Sabha. At least 20 killed in suicide bombing near Supreme Court in Kabul: The explosion occurred in the parking lot. United Naga Council to continue economic blockade in Manipur: The organisation accused the state’s chief minister of breaching an agreement and incorrectly announcing an end to their protest.