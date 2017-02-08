Assam on Tuesday introduced a legislation to deduct the salary of government employees who do not take care of their elderly parents. The new rule was introduced on Tuesday during the presentation of budget for 2017-2018. Other focal points for the state budget were farmers, youth, women, infrastructure and rural development, reported The Indian Express.

State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the salary deducted from the erring employees would be given to their neglected parents. “Employees working in the government, state PSUs and companies will be expected to take care of their elderly parents in a desirable manner. In case of non-compliance, the proposed legislation will mandate that a certain portion of the salary of such employees will be deducted to be given to their respective parents,” he said.

The Sarbananda Sonowal (pictured above) government reported an overall deficit of Rs 2,349.79 crore. The state plans to spend around Rs 1,000 crore on educational institutes, Rs 287 crore for tea garden labourers and Rs 65 crore in incentives to farmers who activate their Kishan Credit Cards. The state government noted that tea garden labourers have been receiving their salaries through bank accounts for the past six months. The finance minister also proposed two-wheelers for 1,000 girl students.

The government is also looking at opening three engineering and two medical colleges, a new cultural university and five model degree colleges. Six new planetariums, 23 district science centres, 219 Aryabhatta Science Centres, and a training and research centre for first-generation tea growers are also on the cards.

The government said that it intends to spend Rs 130 crore per year to improve the mid-day meals provided to 42.61 lakh children in the state. Sarma said eggs would be added to the menu twice a week. This would not only benefit the children but also create a demand for eggs, he said.