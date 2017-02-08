O Panneerselvam, the caretaker chief minister of Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday morning reiterated his stand that he would withdraw his resignation if the cadres of the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party wished so. “I will prove my strength in the assembly in Chennai,” he said.

He said he would meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao once he is back in the city. The governor is in Mumbai at the moment and reports suggest that he will not be going back to the state any time soon.

“There has been no instance where I have betrayed the party, while remaining in power or opposition,” he said. Panneerselvam also brought up the contentious issue of Jayalalithaa’s health and treatment during her last days. “Health queries regarding Amma have been raised in the recent past, it’s the duty of state government to enquire. I have recommended an enquiry commission,” he said, adding that the truth would come out after the probe.

The chief minister had on Monday submitted his resignation to pave the way for long-time Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala to become the chief minister. Sasikala has been backed by the legislators of the ruling party, who have said in writing that they want her to assume the top post. She has been appointed the general secretary of the party as well.

However, Panneerselvam said Sasikala was only an interim general secretary of the party, and a proper election should be held for the post. He said he would meet party cadres in every village every day to put forward his case.

Panneerselvam, in a dramatic disclosure on Tuesday night, said he was humiliated and forced to step down from his post. He also said that he would reconsider his decision if the party members backed him. Panneerselvam is not alone to revolt against Sasikala’s elevation. Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa and senior AIADMK leader PH Pandian have also voiced their reservations against the move.