While the United States moves to tighten work visa norms for foreign professions, Japan is drafting a new programme to invite talent to the country. The “Japanese Green Card for Highly Skilled Foreign Professionals” scheme aims to swiftly grant permanent residency to such workers.

Under this new law, Indians and professionals of other nationalities will have to wait no longer than two to four years to get a green card. It also brings down the period of stay required before they can apply for permanent residency in Japan to just one year from the current five years, The Hindu reported.

Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation Shigeki Maeda said the government plans to introduce this green card system next year. In addition to attracting talented and “high-skilled” professionals from India, the programme also proposes lower corporate taxes and aims to draw higher foreign direct investment to Japan, with a focus on the Indian IT sector, according to Mint.

“India has very advanced technology. Our ICT-related industry does not have the talent and capacity of India,” Maeda said before the “Invest Japan Symposium” organised by Jetro and the Confederation of Indian Industry in Delhi. “India and Japan will complement each other in this area.”

Jetro functions under Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and works to improve trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world.

Moreover, Maeda also pointed out the “investment imbalance” between Japan and India. He said Japanese investments in India amounted to $14.1 billion at the end of 2015, whereas Indian investments in Japan were valued at only $0.074 billion. He also highlighted the much higher worth of Indian FDI in Singapore, US and the United Kingdom.

The news comes as a relief to the Indian IT sector, which was shaken up by the proposed changes to US’ H1-B visa norms. Three Bills have been introduced in the US Congress to bring down the number of work visas to the US handed out to foreign workers. The curb is part of US President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to push companies to hire American professionals.