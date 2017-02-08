The big news: Sasikala says Panneerselvam colluded with DMK, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Lok Sabha passed a Bill making it illegal to hold more than ten old notes, and Infosys shares dropped over 1% over governance concerns.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sasikala accuses O Panneerselvam of conniving with the Opposition: Nothing can break the AIADMK’s unity, the party’s general secretary said
- Lok Sabha passes Bill to make holding more than ten old notes illegal: Arun Jaitley said the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill would eliminate the possibility of them being used as a parallel currency.
- Infosys shares drop over 1% after reports say its founders raised governance concerns with its board: The stock hit a low of Rs 933.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex.
- Calcutta High Court judge gets contempt notice from SC for accusing colleagues of corruption: In the past, Justice Karnan had moved the National Commission for SC/ST alleging caste discrimination.
- Election Commission orders repolling at 48 stations in Punjab on February 9: Several EVMs and Voter-Verified Audit Paper Trail machines had developed a snag on Saturday, when the votes were cast.
- After US H1-B scare, Japan’s proposed green card programme a relief for Indian IT workers: Under the new law, professionals will have to wait no longer than two to four years to get permanent residency in the country.
- No proposal for separate colonies for Kashmiri Pandits, Centre tells Parliament: Minister of State for Home Affairs HG Ahir also said there was no plan to set up Sainik Colonies for defence personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei dismisses US warning on missile tests, says Trump ‘real face’ of corruption: In his first speech after the US president’s inauguration, the Iranian supreme leader also criticised Washington’s immigrant ban.
- Assam government employees will face salary cuts if they do not take care of their parents: The money will be given to the parents instead.
- Syrian government denies Amnesty’s claim that it hanged 13,000 prisoners in a military jail: The justice ministry said the report was based on ‘personal emotions’ and were not real evidence.