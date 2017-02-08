A look at the headlines right now:

Sasikala accuses O Panneerselvam of conniving with the Opposition: Nothing can break the AIADMK’s unity, the party’s general secretary said Lok Sabha passes Bill to make holding more than ten old notes illegal: Arun Jaitley said the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill would eliminate the possibility of them being used as a parallel currency. Infosys shares drop over 1% after reports say its founders raised governance concerns with its board: The stock hit a low of Rs 933.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex. Calcutta High Court judge gets contempt notice from SC for accusing colleagues of corruption: In the past, Justice Karnan had moved the National Commission for SC/ST alleging caste discrimination. Election Commission orders repolling at 48 stations in Punjab on February 9: Several EVMs and Voter-Verified Audit Paper Trail machines had developed a snag on Saturday, when the votes were cast. After US H1-B scare, Japan’s proposed green card programme a relief for Indian IT workers: Under the new law, professionals will have to wait no longer than two to four years to get permanent residency in the country. No proposal for separate colonies for Kashmiri Pandits, Centre tells Parliament: Minister of State for Home Affairs HG Ahir also said there was no plan to set up Sainik Colonies for defence personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei dismisses US warning on missile tests, says Trump ‘real face’ of corruption: In his first speech after the US president’s inauguration, the Iranian supreme leader also criticised Washington’s immigrant ban. Assam government employees will face salary cuts if they do not take care of their parents: The money will be given to the parents instead. Syrian government denies Amnesty’s claim that it hanged 13,000 prisoners in a military jail: The justice ministry said the report was based on ‘personal emotions’ and were not real evidence.