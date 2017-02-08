Tamil Nadu’s chief minister-pick VK Sasikala on Wednesday said nothing could break the unity of the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Reacting to the public rebellion of O Panneerselvam the night before, she said, “I could sense the acts of the CM who completely connived with the Opposition [the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam].”

Sasikala said she was too upset to take charge after Jayalalithaa’s death, even though the party members had asked her to. She attributed the ongoing political crisis in the state to the DMK. “Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma’s [Jayalalithaa’s] path,” Sasikala said, adding that it was her responsibility as the AIADMK general secretary to “put an end to the wrongdoings by Panneerselvam”.

“Panneerselvam colluded with the party that Amma fought against,” Sasikala said. After Tuesday night’s press conference, Sasikala had removed Panneersevlam from his post as the treasurer of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. She addressed the press on Wednesday morning after a meeting with all party MLAs at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

However, DMK Working President MK Stalin said later on Wednesday that his party had never supported Panneerselvam, but had only agreed with him with regard to certain matters that pertained to the state government. The DMK also welcomed Panneerselvam’s call to set up an inquiry commission to look into the questions about Jayalalithaa’s health, PTI reported.

Stalin had expressed support for the caretaker chief minister on Tuesday night. He had said that strict action should be taken against those who had forced Panneerselvam to resign from his post. He had urged Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to ensure a “functional government” in the state, reported The Times of India. “The governor must do this either by convening the Assembly or by finding out which party has the support of the majority of MLAs,” Stalin had said.

Though Sasikala enjoys the support of a majority of the MLAs of the party, Panneerselvam has claimed that several legislators are on his side and he can prove his strength in the state Assembly. He had also said that he would withdraw his resignation if he had the support of the party cadres. His resignation was accepted by Rao on Monday.