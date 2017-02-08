Photos: 15,000 residents rendered homeless near Manila after fire razes shanties to the ground
Firefighters were unable to contain the flames as they spread rapidly through the houses.
At least 15,000 residents lost their homes near Manila, Philippines, after a fire raged through their settlement on Tuesday night. Firefighters were able to douse the flames only by Wednesday morning, by which time a thousand 1,000 homes were razed to the ground in Parola Compound, Tondo city, near Manila’s port, AP reported.
The flames spread through the shanties along narrow alleyways too quickly to be contained. Seven people suffered minor injuries, and the cause of the blaze is being investigated, fire officer Edilberto Cruz said. There were no fatalities.
Social Welfare Officer Regina Jane Mata said they had opened three evacuation centres, where the 3,000 families now rendered homeless were being given food and water. Several residents are still huddled with some of their belongings at a nearby near street.