A 38-year-old yoga teacher has been arrested by the Goa police for allegedly raping an American woman on the pretext of giving her a “yogic massage” in Pernem taluka, PTI reported. Pratik Agarwal was arrested on Tuesday, and sent to police custody for eight days.

The police said the incident took place on February 2. “According to the woman, the incident took place at Agarwal’s School of Holistic Yoga and Ayurveda at Korgao village, where she had gone for a yogic massage,” police inspector Rahul Parab told the news agency.

In her complaint, she has also claimed that Agarwal earlier raped a Canadian woman who had also gone to him for the “yogic massage”. “The accused has been arrested and produced before a local court, which has remanded him in police custody for eight days,” Parab said.