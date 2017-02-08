China on Wednesday said that its decision to block the proposal to designate Jaish-e-Mohammand chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist was taken in line with rules and regulations of the United Nations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said that conditions” to include Azhar’s name in the list of global terrorists have not been fulfilled, reported PTI.

Lu defended Beijing’s move by saying that the relevant parties have not yet reached a consensus. “Last year 1,267 committees of the UN Security Council discussed the issue regarding listing Masood [Azhar] in the sanctions list. There were different views with no consensus reached... As for the submission once again, I would say the conditions are not yet met for the committee to reach a decision,” he added.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, however, said that this move will not impact its relations with India. He said both countries have shared their opinions and added, “We don’t hope it will have a negative impact on our relationship.”

His statement comes a day after China opposed the UN proposal moved by United States by putting a hold on it. This “hold” period lasts for six months and can be extended by another three months. During this time, it can be blocked and thus the proposal will be nullified.

The proposal was moved after Washington and New Delhi held meetings and decided that the Pakistan-based JeM was a designated militant outfit and hence its leaders cannot travel freely. Earlier in October and December, China had blocked similar proposals by India.

India has alleged that Azhar’s JeM played a key role in the Pathankot and Uri militant attacks last year. In its December proposal, India reportedly explained in detail Azhar’s involvement in the attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in January 2016, as well as his role in the September 18 attack at the Indian Army’s Uri base.

On December 19, the National Investigation Agency also filed a chargesheet against Azhar and two other JeM leaders. Azhar is also wanted by India for his involvement in the Parliament attack case and the bomb blast at the Srinagar Assembly in 2001. India had released him after an Indian Airlines flight was hijacked in Kandahar in 2001.